Oppenheimer Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

