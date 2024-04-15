Raymond James & Associates Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.