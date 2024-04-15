Raymond James & Associates Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.