Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8 %

FIX opened at $307.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

