Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

