Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSAI opened at $2.78 on Monday. MultiSensor AI has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 445,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 8.59% of MultiSensor AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

