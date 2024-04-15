Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $352,400.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sonos Stock Performance
SONO stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.67 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sonos
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sonos
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonos
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.