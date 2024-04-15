StockNews.com Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Hold

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

