StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $20.31 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 166,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.