StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $20.31 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
