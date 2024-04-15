Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $159.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.