Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

