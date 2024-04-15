Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $309,000 Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RA opened at $12.46 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

