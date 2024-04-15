Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,472,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.