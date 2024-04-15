The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

