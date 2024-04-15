Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,747 shares of company stock worth $7,517,515. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.