UBS Group Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $120.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 3.2 %

HLNE opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

