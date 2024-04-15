Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 33.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,636,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 3,482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,151.9 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

