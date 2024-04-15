Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 33.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,636,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 3,482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,151.9 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
