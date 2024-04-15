Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,047,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 1,528,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.