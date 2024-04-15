Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Update

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Exxaro Resources has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

