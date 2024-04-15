Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Update

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Exxaro Resources has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.61.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
