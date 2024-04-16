10,079 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

