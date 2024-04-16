17,300 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $198.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

