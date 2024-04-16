Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.41 and traded as high as C$10.46. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 287,076 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

