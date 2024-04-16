Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$30.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9504792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

