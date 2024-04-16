Alset (AEI) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alset to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Alset shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $22.09 million -$58.95 million -0.10 Alset Competitors $4.33 billion $4.85 million 45.77

Risk and Volatility

Alset’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Alset has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -266.86% -45.78% -38.81% Alset Competitors -182.58% 0.12% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alset and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset Competitors 254 1209 1168 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Alset’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alset has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Alset competitors beat Alset on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

