AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $57.06 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

