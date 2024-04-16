Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $46.33

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.4 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

