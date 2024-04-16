International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $86.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.35.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE IFF opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

