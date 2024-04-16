Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $53.29

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

