Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $57.55

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

