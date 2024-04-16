Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$236.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$220.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$210.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.