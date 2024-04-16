Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $55.30

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.
First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
