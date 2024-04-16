Analyzing Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PainReform has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and PainReform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 480.02 -$9.81 million ($0.34) -9.29 PainReform N/A N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PainReform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anixa Biosciences.

29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PainReform shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anixa Biosciences and PainReform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than PainReform.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and PainReform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -44.09% -40.90% PainReform N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PainReform beats Anixa Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About PainReform

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. It is currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and hernia repair. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.