Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

