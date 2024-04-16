Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALAB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALAB opened at $71.30 on Monday. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

