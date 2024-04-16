Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Astera Labs stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

