Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $254.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,162 shares of company stock worth $3,741,859. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.13. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

