Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
JVA stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
