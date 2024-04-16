Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JVA stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

