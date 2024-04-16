TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $1,137.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,137.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,207.50 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $741.74 and a 52 week high of $1,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,038.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

