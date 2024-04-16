Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,179 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 293,045 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

