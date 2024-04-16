Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) vs. Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) and Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Janover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Janover shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janover -168.45% -74.47% -64.25% Better Home & Finance N/A -387.77% -58.01%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janover $2.00 million 6.14 -$3.37 million ($0.38) -2.92 Better Home & Finance $88.50 million 3.59 -$536.42 million -0.58 -0.73

Janover has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Home & Finance. Janover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services. The company formerly known as Better Mortgage Corporation and changed its name to Better Home & Finance Holding Company in August 2023. Better Home & Finance Holding Company is headquartered in New York, New York.

