Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 237,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 839,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

