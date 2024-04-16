Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 71.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 21.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $240.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

