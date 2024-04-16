Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cadrenal Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadrenal Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors 6199 18302 43915 892 2.57

Cadrenal Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 764.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.83%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -$8.36 million -0.59 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors $1.64 billion $141.35 million -4.58

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -128.67% -117.76% Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors -2,611.00% -224.76% -28.17%

Summary

Cadrenal Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

