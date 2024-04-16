Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

