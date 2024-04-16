Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

