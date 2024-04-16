Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

