Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.96) price target on the stock.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

LON CWR opened at GBX 133.10 ($1.66) on Monday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.40 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.80 ($5.54). The stock has a market cap of £256.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,164.57). In related news, insider Karen Bomba bought 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($34,855.61). Also, insider Warren Finegold bought 20,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,164.57). Insiders own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

