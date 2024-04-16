Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.47

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.47 and traded as high as C$12.73. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 368,517 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -234.62%.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.