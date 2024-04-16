Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.78 on Monday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.58.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

