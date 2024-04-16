Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.